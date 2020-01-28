Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.55 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

MRCY stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 581,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,521. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

