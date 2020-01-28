Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.09-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

