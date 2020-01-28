Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.58 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 581,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,521. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

