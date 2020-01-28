Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 49,946 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.16% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

