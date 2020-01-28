Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 50,243 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.32% of Xperi worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 626,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,686,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $886.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.29. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

