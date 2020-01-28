Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,285 shares of company stock worth $6,451,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

