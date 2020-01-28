Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 228,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

