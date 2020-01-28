Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.60 and its 200-day moving average is $352.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

