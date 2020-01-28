Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

