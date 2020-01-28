Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

