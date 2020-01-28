Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $2.14 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,956 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,437 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,288 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.