Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $2.28 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.08% of Mercury General as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,382,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,715,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

MCY stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

