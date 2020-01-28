Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.42 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

