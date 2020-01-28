Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Health Investors by 150.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 549,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

