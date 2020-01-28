Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 61,503 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.11% of Plains GP worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 123.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after acquiring an additional 325,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 9,160.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

