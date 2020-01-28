Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

