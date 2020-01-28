Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,839.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,814.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.