Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $2.25 Million Position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.