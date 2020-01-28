Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

