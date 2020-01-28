Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.