Metadium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,122.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $80,122.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

