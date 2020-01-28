Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.86 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $2.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.14 or 0.03326037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00195786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00123151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

