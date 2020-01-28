Metal Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Metal has a market cap of $14.94 million and $2.12 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,183,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Huobi, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

