MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0006 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $88,882.00 and $43,283.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.05646224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.