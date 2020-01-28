Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $26.34 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $681,889.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003644 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,483,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,483,227 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinBene and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

