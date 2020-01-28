M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,709,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 144,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.24. 175,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.