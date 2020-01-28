M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $25.86 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Yum! Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. 59,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

