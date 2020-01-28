M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 287,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 115,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. 321,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.