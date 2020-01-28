M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,376,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Progressive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. 123,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,001. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

