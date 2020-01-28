MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,108 shares in the company, valued at $26,104,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,964 shares of company stock worth $5,591,677. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

