MIB Coin Price Up 12.6% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $243,833.00 and $7,272.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 351,990,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,688,736 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.