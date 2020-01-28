Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,010,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,015,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $29,400.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

