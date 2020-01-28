Michael Scott Price Sells 177 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) CAO Michael Scott Price sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $13,112.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 289,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

