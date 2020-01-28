Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Cut by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 915,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 838,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

MCHP traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. The stock had a trading volume of 980,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

