Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

MU opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

