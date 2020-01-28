Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

