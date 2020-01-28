Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after buying an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after buying an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after buying an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

