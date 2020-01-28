Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

MVIS opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvision news, Director Brian V. Turner purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at $175,011.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

