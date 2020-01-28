MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MOFG stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

