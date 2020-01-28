Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

TIGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

