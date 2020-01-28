MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $2.73 on Major Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $464.65 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00029756 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.01275853 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

