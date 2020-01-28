MineBee (MB) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $50.37 million and approximately $99,882.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.