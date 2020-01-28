Mirai Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Mirai has a market cap of $1,867.00 and approximately $943.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013892 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00096203 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000857 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.