Mixin (XIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.31 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $114.31 million and approximately $67.71 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $241.78 or 0.02669169 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last week, Mixin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.