MKM Partners Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. 2,555,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average of $138.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

