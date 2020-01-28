MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.14-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.07 million.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $119.22.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

In other news, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.