MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.09 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.43. 869,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,065. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $119.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

In related news, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,407.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

