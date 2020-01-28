Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.