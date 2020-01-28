Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Mogo Finance Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MOGO stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

