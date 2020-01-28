MojoCoin Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. MojoCoin has a total market cap of $22,499.00 and $263.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MojoCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One MojoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MojoCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MojoCoin Coin Profile

MojoCoin (CRYPTO:MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. MojoCoin’s official website is mojocoin.org.

Buying and Selling MojoCoin

MojoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MojoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MojoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MojoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MojoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.